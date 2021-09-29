Unlike under previous governments, poor now getting free cooking gas connections: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the poor are now getting free cooking gas connections, whereas it was "very difficult" to avail LPG connection or refill a cylinder under previous governments.



Addressing a training programme for newly elected zila panchayat members, Adityanath said, "In the previous regimes, getting a cooking gas connection or a cylinder refill was very difficult, while the poor are now getting free LPG connections. The current central and state governments have worked for every section (of the society). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to save the lives and livelihood of the people of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Adityanath said the state government is going to start the 'Matribhoomi Yojana', under which locals will be engaged in the construction of village secretariats and community health centres.

He said the prime minister implemented various welfare schemes for villages, poor, farmers, youth and women, without any considerations of religion and caste.

Adityanath said that cattle is the base of agriculture tradition and people have deep faith in it.

He appealed for using 'gobar gas', or bio-gas, as an alternative source of energy at village panchayat.