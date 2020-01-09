University campuses have been turned into battlefields

Thousands of Delhi University (DU) students took to the streets on Wednesday in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and faculty who were attacked by a mob that had barged into the university campus on January 5.

Braving incessant drizzle, the students raised slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR), and the New Education Policy (NEP), while demanding that universities should be safe places for expression.

Students and faculty from various colleges affiliated to DU assembled at the Arts Faculty and took out a protest march in North Campus.

Several of the students were taking part in a protest for the first time. Rishika Rampal, a second-year student of Jesus and Mary College (JMC) said, "I decided to join the march to raise my voice against the atrocities that the current government is unleashing on people. Right from CAA to the recent violence in JNU... it has become too much now and cannot be tolerated any more."

Anagha Pavitran, a student of Indraprastha College for Women, said: "The political scenario in this country is worsening by the day. Students are being attacked, the police is firing on unarmed citizens and we all know what is happening in Uttar Pradesh. As citizens of this country we can't just keep watching all this unfold."

Students shouted "Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna" and "Inquilab Zindabad" while carrying placards like "Ready to die but not ready to accept CAA" and "Stop crushing the anti-fee hike movement".

Kanika Dasauni, a student of Miranda House, said she joined the protest to ensure equality and safeguard the Constitution.

Utkarsh Bharadwaj, a student of Amedkar University, said: "This fascist government has turned our campuses into battlefields by giving a free reign to the BJP affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the police to curb any dissent."

Students of several colleges, including St. Stephens College, Delhi School of Economics and JMC, conducted protests within their campuses earlier in the day.

The march culminated inside the Arts Faculty with several speakers, including film maker Rahul Roy, lawyer Gautam Bhatia and others addressing the gathering.

Students of St Stephen's College also boycotted classes on Wednesday. They also assembled in the college lawns and read out the Preamble.

(Inputs from The Hindu)