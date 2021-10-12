United global response needed to bring desired changes in Afghanistan: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on the international community to forge a unified response to bring about desired changes to the situation in Afghanistan and said its territory must not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally.



In a virtual address at the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, Modi also pressed for "urgent and unhindered" humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and underlined the need for having an inclusive administration that includes women and minorities, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Modi said that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition and that a "unified international" response based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan.

"Participated in the G20 Summit on Afghanistan. Stressed on preventing Afghan territory from becoming the source of radicalisation and terrorism. Also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and an inclusive administration," he tweeted.

"A unified international response based on UNSC Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan," he said.

The UNSC resolution, adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the global body, talked about the need for upholding human rights in Afghanistan, demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism and that a negotiated political settlement should be found out to the crisis.

"The prime minister called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan's situation," the MEA said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi also pitched for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan which includes women and minorities in order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, it said.

The summit was convened by Italy, the current chair of the G20 that comprises 20 of the world's major economies.

The prime minister conveyed support for the important role of the UN in Afghanistan and called for a renewed backing of the G20 for the message contained in the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan.

It said Modi underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a "source of radicalisation and terrorism", regionally or globally.

"He emphasised the need to enhance our joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region," the MEA said.

It said Modi noted that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India and that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition.

"He emphasised the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance," the MEA said.

In his remarks, Modi welcomed the initiative of the Italian G20 Presidency in convening the meeting to take stock of the current situation in Afghanistan.

The MEA said Modi highlighted the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.

He also mentioned that India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan over the last two decades.

"He recalled that over 500 development projects have been implemented by India in Afghanistan," the MEA said.

The summit was chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Issues under consideration at the meeting related to the humanitarian situation, concerns relating to terrorism and human rights in Afghanistan, the MEA said.