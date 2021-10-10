Union minister's son Ashish Mishra arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Union minister Ajay Mishra's son, the primary accused of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday after hours of interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The arrest was confirmed by Deputy Inspector General Upendra Agarwal who is heading the SIT. A day after staying away from interrogation, Ashish appeared before the investigation team on Saturday morning. The interrogation lasted for over 11 hours as the Special Investigation Team prepared over a dozen of questions for the Union minister's son.



The development came a day after the Supreme Court had expressed its dissatisfaction over the action taken against the accused in the Lakhimpur incident that had drawn massive outrage.

After two of his aides were arrested, the police pasted a notice on the Union minister's residence asking his son to be present before the investigation committee.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, demanding the arrest of both Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra and his son, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — an umbrella body of farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws — on Saturday called for 'rail roko' on October 18 to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence. "Union minister Ajay Mishra should be removed and arrested as he started this conspiracy," SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said, adding that they will burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Dussehra on October 15.

The SKM had also given a call for a 'rail roko' agitation across the country from 10 am to 4 pm on October 18 and a 'mahapanchayat' in Lucknow on October 26.

A day after skipping the summons, Ashish, who has been accused of running over the farmers in Lakhimpur protest site, arrived at the Police Lines for questioning over the violence in the district. He was quizzed for over 11 hours by the SIT of UP Police. As Ashish reported to the police, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ended his hunger strike. Sidhu had started fasting on Friday at the Lakhimpur residence of late journalist Raman Kashyap, who was among the eight people killed in the October 3 violence, and vowed to continue it until Ashish reports to the police or is arrested.

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the handling of the probe, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier on Saturday alleged it was giving "bouquet" to culprits instead of bringing them to book.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh alleged: "The way farmers were crushed, now preparations are on to crush the laws. This government has pulverised the Constitution.

"You have seen how a vehicle ran over farmers who were fighting for their rights. The guilty persons are yet to be caught. Instead of giving summons, a flower bouquet is being given. The summon is only in name, and (in reality) 'samman' (honour) is given."