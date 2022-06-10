U'khand: 5 killed as vehicle falls into gorge

New Tehri (U'khand): Five people were killed and three injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Thursday, police said. The accident occurred around 2:45 pm near Pokhar on Ghansali-Dhuttu road in Bhilangana block of the district. The vehicle was on its way to Saud village, Ghansali police station in-charge Sukhpal Singh Mann said.

Lakshmi Prasad (66), Pratap Singh (44), Gunanand (65), Bihari Lal (65) and Hema Devi (50), all from Saud village, died on the spot, he said. The driver of the vehicle Bachan Singh, along with Rajendra Singh and Vijay Ram sustained injuries and were taken to a primary health centre in Pilkhi, Mann said.The bodies were retrieved by police and SDRF personnel with the help of locals, the SHO said.