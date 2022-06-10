U'khand: 5 killed as vehicle falls into gorge
New Tehri (U'khand): Five people were killed and three injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Thursday, police said. The accident occurred around 2:45 pm near Pokhar on Ghansali-Dhuttu road in Bhilangana block of the district. The vehicle was on its way to Saud village, Ghansali police station in-charge Sukhpal Singh Mann said.
Lakshmi Prasad (66), Pratap Singh (44), Gunanand (65), Bihari Lal (65) and Hema Devi (50), all from Saud village, died on the spot, he said. The driver of the vehicle Bachan Singh, along with Rajendra Singh and Vijay Ram sustained injuries and were taken to a primary health centre in Pilkhi, Mann said.The bodies were retrieved by police and SDRF personnel with the help of locals, the SHO said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Blue Line snag irks commuters again9 Jun 2022 8:47 PM GMT
'PWD to complete redesigning sample stretches on EU standards by Sept...9 Jun 2022 8:46 PM GMT
Jain's ED custody extended9 Jun 2022 8:46 PM GMT
622 new cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate rises to 3.17%9 Jun 2022 8:45 PM GMT
2 labourers killed at under-construction mall in Gurugram9 Jun 2022 8:45 PM GMT