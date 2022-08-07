Uddhav Thackeray sacks Shiv Sena's Nanded district chief ahead of Maha CM's visit
Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sacked the party's Nanded district chief Umesh Munde for indulging in "anti-party activities", a senior party leader said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be on a day's tour of Nanded on Monday.
A statement from Shiv Sena secretary Vinayak Raut said Thackeray took the decision to remove Munde as the party's Nanded district chief in view of his "anti-party activities".
In June this year, Shinde and 39 other Sena legislators had rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.
Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.
Uddhav Thackeray's son and Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday claimed the Eknath Shinde-led government was "illegal" and would not last long.
The former state minister also said he does not feel anger towards the rebel MLAs who toppled the government led by his father, but feels sad.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mumbai: RTI activist files complaint against younger brother of Nawab...7 Aug 2022 12:00 PM GMT
India wins historic gold and silver in men's triple long jump7 Aug 2022 11:15 AM GMT
Taxman from Punjab on green mission; grows urban forests, vertical...7 Aug 2022 10:33 AM GMT
Illegal land trade: Ayodhya Development Authority names mayor, BJP MLA...7 Aug 2022 10:31 AM GMT
Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu strike gold7 Aug 2022 10:29 AM GMT