Two militants killed, 3 soldiers injured in encounter in J-K's Bandipora

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, they added.

Three soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, the officials said, adding they were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained, the officials said.

The operation is in progress, the said.