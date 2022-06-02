Two labourers from Punjab shot at, injured in JK's Budgam
Srinagar: Two labourers from Punjab were shot at and injured by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, officials said.
While one received a gunshot wound in his shoulder the other was hit in the palm at a place Bapora in Zudur area of Budgam.
The two have been identified as Dilkash and Guri.
Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the militants involved in the incident which took place at 9.10 PM.
The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital, from where they were referred to SMHS hospital here.
