Two Jaish militants killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Two local Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.



Two encounters broke out between the security forces and the militants in Shopian and Baramulla districts in the early hours of Friday, they added.

A police official said the encounters began after the security forces launched cordon-and-search operations in the Chitragam area of Shopian and the Yedipora area of Pattan in Baramulla.

The two militants were killed during the exchange of fire in the Baramulla operation, he added.

"01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. PTI SSB