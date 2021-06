Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer for India

New Delhi: Twitter on Tuesday said it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer and the details of the official will be shared with the IT ministry directly soon.



The government had issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to "immediately" comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

A Twitter spokesperson on Tuesday said the company continues to make every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and is keeping the IT ministry apprised of progress at every step of the process.

An interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained and details will be shared with the ministry directly soon, the spokesperson added.

The move by Twitter assumes significance as the microblogging platform has been facing heat over delay in complying with the IT rules that mandate large digital platforms to undertake greater due diligence, and make them more accountable and responsible for the content that is hosted.

As per the rules, significant social media intermediaries — those with over 50 lakh users —are required to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be residents in India.