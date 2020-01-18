Twin UP Horrors. Burnt Body Found Tied To Cot, Another Doused With Acid

Bijnor: The burnt body of a woman, tied to a cot, was found in a village in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Friday. Three empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot, suggesting that she was also shot.

The body was discovered by villagers near a tubewell on the outskirts of the village last evening. The police say they are still trying to identify the woman.

"We are collecting DNA samples to ascertain her identity," said senior police officer Laxmi Niwas Mishra.

It is not clear if the woman was also sexual assaulted.

The police say they will try to identify the woman as soon as possible and make arrests in the case.

In another shocking incident, the dead body of a young woman, without clothes, was found near a forest in eastern Uttar Pradesh Bahraich district.

The girl's face although burnt is recognizable, police said.

"The body of the 20-year-old woman was found with out clothes in a forest area in a village in Bahraich. There are burn injuries on her face," said Ravindra Singh, ASP, Rural, Bahraich Police.

