PM Modi declares open 44th Chess Olympiad
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad here on Thursday, and encouraging the players, said that in sports there are no losers but winners and future winners.
The Chess Olympiad is hosted by India at a special time in its history, which marks 75 years of freedom from colonial rule, he said.
In his address during the inaugural at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Modi said it is an honour to have international chess players at a such a special time. "In sports there are no losers, there are winners and there are future winners," he said.
The Prime Minister, as in the events held in Tamil Nadu in the past began his speech by uttering the Tamil word for greetings, 'Vanakkam.' He said that in a short period of time, the organisers have made outstanding arrangements. The Tamil Nadu government along with the Centre's full support is hosting the event.
Assuring the best hospitality to players from far and wide, Modi quoted the 'Athithi Devo Bhava' slogan which means 'our guests are like God.' Also, the Prime Minister cited Tamil saint poet Tiruvalluvar's couplet on the significance of hospitality.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and L Murugan among others were present during the glittering opening ceremony.
The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here.
The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Markets rise for 2nd day in row, Sensex jumps over 1000 points28 July 2022 5:12 PM GMT
India's June qtr gold demand up 43% to 170.7 tonnes: WGC28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
'Global gold demand in April-June period falls 8% to 948.4 tonnes'28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
Sri Lanka must begin debt restructuring talks before bailout package...28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
Mfg sector gets FDI worth $21 bn in FY2228 July 2022 5:10 PM GMT