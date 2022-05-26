TN's development is unique, inclusive of social justice; more funds needed: CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's development is unique as it is not merely about economy but more about "inclusive growth of the Dravidian model" of social justice, women's development and equality, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The State stood apart as one of the developed ones in the country in many aspects and contributed greatly to the overall development of the nation, he said and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the Centre's contribution to schemes and fund allocation, and thereby render justice to Tamil Nadu for its contribution to the country's economy.

Speaking at the function marking the dedication to the nation various projects worth thousands of crores of rupees and laying foundation stones for several projects by the Prime Minister, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Union Minister L Murugan here, the Chief Minister claimed that Tamil Nadu greatly contributed to the over-all development of India in the fields of education, economy, health, agriculture, exports and highly skilled human resources.

"Tamil Nadu plays a vital role in India's development. The development of Tamil Nadu is unique from that of other States. Its development is not just about economy but one of inclusive (growth) with social justice, women's development and equality," Stalin asserted.

The State is a pioneer not only in economic and other related factors but also in social justice, equality and women's empowerment. "In short, Tamil Nadu is a State for inclusive growth. This is what we call 'the Dravidian model', the Chief Minister said.

The Tamil Nadu government has largely corrected the fiscal imbalance and also re-structured the finances of the State. Its contribution is very crucial to India's development and Union government's fiscal resources. Its share in India's GDP is 9.22 per cent and in the overall tax income of Central government, Tamil Nadu's share is 6 per cent, he claimed.

The State constituted 8.4 per cent of the total exports of the nation with a share of 19.4 per cent in textile industry and 32.5 percent in export of cars. As to leather products exports, the contribution is 33 per cent.

"Therefore, the Union government must increase its contribution to schemes and fund allocation to do justice to the contribution made by developed States like Tamil Nadu in the country's development and economy," he said. Only then would the true spirit of co-operative federalism be upheld," the Chief Minister said.

Stressing that the State government was "very much interested in strengthening the road infrastructure by working in tandem with you," Stalin said more such projects should be implemented in the State.

On schemes being implemented by both the governments, he demanded that the contributory ratio mentioned in the beginning of such schemes should be continued till the end and also when beneficiaries are unable to pay their share, the Union government must step in along with the State government.

Retrieving Katchatheevu, ceded to Sri Lanka by an accord, as a solution to the fisherfolk and uphold their traditional rights to fish there, immediate release of GST compensation due for Tamil Nadu as on May 15, 2022 amounting to Rs 14,006 crore, and making Tamil the Official Language of the Union on par with Hindi and recognising it (Tamil) as the language in the High Court, were among the demands put forth by the Chief Minister.

Also, he raised the issue of the anti-NEET Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and urged the Prime Minister to ensure its safe passage. "I hope that the Prime Minister will see fairness and merit in our demands," Stalin said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu would continue to serve as the engine for leading and moving the country's economy forward, he said, "Therefore, I want you to extend your fullest cooperation and support to Tamil Nadu. I request you to allot more projects and more funds to our State in the true spirit of cooperative federalism."

Thanking the Prime Minister for giving numerous projects to the State, he recalled his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's quote and said Uravukku Kai Koduppom; Urimaikku Kural Koduppom" (We will extend a hand for friendship, and at the same time, will raise our voice for our rights).