TMC MPs stage protest, Shah assures 'will ask for report from Tripura CM'

New Delhi: Alleging police brutality with its party workers and leaders in BJP-ruled Tripura, a delegation of All India Trinamool Congress met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded that the central government should look into the matter of political violence in the north-eastern state. Home Minister reportedly assured the delegation that he would ask for a report from the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb about the violence.



Before the meeting, the 16-member delegation had to stage a four-hour-long protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to seek the appointment.

Initially, the appointment was denied by the ministry officials, however, later at 3.30 pm the MoS Home Nityanad Rai confirmed the meeting at Union Home Minister's residence at 4.00 pm, a TMC source said.

A total of 16 MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen, Mala Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Mausam Noor, Prasun Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Jawhar Sircar, Dola Sen arrived in the national capital earlier in the day. They held a meeting in the morning at their party office in Delhi till 11.00 am. Once the ministry denied an appointment, the MPs sat for dharna outside the North Block.

Interestingly, TMC Lok Sabha MP Sunil Mandal, who had joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), ahead of the Assembly polls in 2020, was also part of the TMC delegation to the home minister's residence.

The delegation submitted a four-page memorandum, highlighting several instances of violence against TMC leaders in Tripura since August 2, to Home Minister Amit Shah and requested his interference.

"The Home Minister assured us that no such incident will take place further. He is responsible to take care of all states' law and order situations, whether it is a BJP-ruled state or ruled by some other party. He assured us of taking cognizance," veteran TMC parliamentarian Saugata Roy told media after the meeting.

"He assured that he will ask for a report over Saayoni Ghosh's arrest and the non-bailable charge against her from the Tripura government," Roy further added.

Ghosh was arrested on Sunday by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus during a public meeting where Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb was present.

Soon after her arrest, some TMC activists said they were attacked by BJP workers at East Agartala Women Police Station on Sunday, where Ghosh was being interrogated.

Tensions in Tripura flared up after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated to be held on November 25. The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and accused the TMC of trying to "disturb peace" in Tripura.

On Monday, the apex court agreed to hear on November 23 the TMC's plea seeking contempt action against the Tripura government and others for failing to curtail violent incidents against opposition parties in the run up to the local body polls.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna said it will hear the plea on Tuesday after advocate Amar Dave, appearing for TMC, said that despite court's November 11 order the situation in the state is worsening.

On November 11, the top court had directed the Tripura government to ensure that no political party including TMC, in the fray for local body polls of the state, is prevented from pursuing electoral rights in accordance with law and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The apex court had also directed the state government to make appropriate arrangements for ensuring law and order for unimpeded right of political participation in the municipal elections.

It had issued notice to the state government on the plea by TMC and its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev seeking security for the party workers and representatives alleging wide scale violence against them.