TMC block president held, I-C, SDPO suspended

Birbhum: Taking a tough stand on the Rampurhat carnage, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday pulled up the police for 'dereliction of duty' and instructed to ensure 'speedy justice'. Within hours after the directive, IC Rampurhat, the SDPO were suspended and TMC block president Anarul Hossain was arrested.



"Police will ensure that strictest punishment is handed out to the culprits responsible for this carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight. The state will set an example as to how such gruesome crime is handled and punishment is secured for the accused," Banerjee said after she visited Bogtui village in Birbhum district, where eight persons were burnt to death. She met the family members of the victims and handed over the compensation.

The Chief Minister said suspects of the Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender. Banerjee also directed that security cover should be beefed up in the area. She also instructed the police to ensure that all those residents who had left the village in fear return and they be provided security. Banerjee alleged that there was a "big conspiracy" behind the killings.

Expressing her displeasure over the responsibility of the DIB (District Intelligence Bureau) and IC (Inspector in Charge), Banerjee further asked the police to conduct a 10-day special drive across Bengal to uncover illegal arms and ammunition in the state and added that strict action will be taken against the cops found not fulfilling their duties sincerely. Later a directive was passed where the DIGs and zonal IGs were asked to visit the districts and personally supervise such drives.

Meanwhile, Anarul Hossain, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) block president, was nabbed in connection with arson within hours after the Chief Minister's directive. He was picked up from Tarapith. The Inspector-in-Charge (IC), Rampurhat, Tridip Pramanick was suspended for dereliction of duty while SDPO Sayan Ahmed has also been suspended. Dhiman Mitra has been appointed as the new SDPO.

"Bhadu Sheikh's murder is very unfortunate and what happened since then is highly reprehensible," stated the Chief Minister as she asked the police to arrest Anarul. Local residents complained against Anarul, accusing him of conspiring in the Bogtui firing incident.

"I will ensure that police do an impartial investigation and stringent action is taken against those responsible for such a gruesome incident," said Banerjee while expressing her condolence.

The Chief Minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the immediate kin of the victims and jobs for one family member from the CM quota. The state government will give Rs 2 lakh to rebuild the houses that were gutted in fire, Banerjee said. She also distributed 10 cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each to 10 families on the spot and announced Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured and Rs 1 lakh to those who have 60 per cent burn injury. Banerjee also met the injured.

"A government job will be given to the next of kin of the deceased," stated Banerjee after handing over the compensation.

She also stated that as the injured could not be flown to Kolkata for treatment as their health condition was critical, medical teams will go to the hospital to treat them. The state government will bear the entire medical expense.

"I never believed that something so barbaric can happen in modern Bengal. Mother and children were killed. Your family members died but my heart is crushed," an anguished Chief Minister said. Banerjee was visibly emotional while speaking to the next of kin of the deceased. She stood in silence for a couple of minutes in front of the houses that witnessed such a barbaric act.

Banerjee said she had intended to come to the village on Tuesday itself. She said she had sent Firhad Hakim, Ashis Banerjee and Anubrata Mondol to tell people that the state government shall not spare anyone involved in the heinous crime.

Later, she went to the hospital and spoke to the relatives of those who are receiving treatment.

She also spoke to the doctors and inquired about their health.

Banerjee left for Birbhum in a helicopter from Dumurjala helipad on Thursday afternoon. She was accompanied by Anubrata Mondol, president of Birbhum district Trinamool Congress. She held a meeting with the DG who is camping in the area. She instructed the police to ensure that security was provided to those who would return to the village. Some villagers had left the village after the incident, apprehending violence.

In the evening, Manoj Malviya, Director General of Police (DGP) along with Nagendra Nath Tripathi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, and other senior police officials visited Bogtui village again.

After Banerjee instructed the police to ensure safety and security of the villagers, CCTV cameras were installed across the village to keep a tab on every movement. Moreover, a police force comprising 54 police personnel led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been deployed to ensure security of the villagers. DGP while taking stock of the situation visited the houses that were set on fire.

The state police top brass on Thursday evening directed the Superintendents and Commissioners of Police to sensitise the DIOs (District Intelligence Officers) under their jurisdiction to gear up their intelligence network especially in connection with reports of inter and intra political rivalries. The DIOs were asked to categorise wards/Gram Panchayats depending upon their sensitivity and point out specific instances where such rivalry is even remotely likely to cause violence.