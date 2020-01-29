JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma
New Delhi: JD(U) on Wednesday expelled its vice president Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma from the party, saying their conduct in recent past has made it clear that they don't want to abide by the party's discipline.
Both leaders have been critical of the party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).
A JD (U) statement, issued by party's chief general secretary K C Tyagi, said that these two were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline.
The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister.
Kumar had on Tuesday slammed Kishor over his critical remarks, and said he had inducted him in the party at the prodding of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah. Kishor had reacted furiously and accused Kumar of lying.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Malviya Nagar: Fight between incumbent MLA and new faces29 Jan 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Policy for district teachers to help school education, says...29 Jan 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Govt to set up 3 industrial parks in North Bengal29 Jan 2020 6:00 PM GMT
CM's books emerge as top sellers on first day of Book Fair29 Jan 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Shashi Panja inaugurates child-friendly corner in Book...29 Jan 2020 5:58 PM GMT