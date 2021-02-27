Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 611, death toll by 71

Thane: With 611 more persons testing positive for coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,63,625, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of sevenpersons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 6,263.

Its COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.38 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,51,722 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.48 per cent.

There are 5,640 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,885, while the death toll is 1,205, another official said.