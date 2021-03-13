Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 1153, death toll by 5

Thane: With the addition of 1,153 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,74,283,an official said on Saturday.



These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed five more lives, the death toll in the district rose to 6,326.

Its COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.31 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,59,360 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 94.56 per cent.

There are 8,597 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,558, while the death toll is 1,207, another official said.