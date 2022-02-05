Thane district reports 408 new COVID-19 cases; five die

Thane: With the addition of 408 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 7,05,037, an official said on Saturday.



These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of five patients during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,812.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent now, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,62,691 and the death toll to 3,384, another official said.