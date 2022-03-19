Thane district logs 15 COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Thane: With the addition of 15 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,666, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday.

With no fresh fatality due to coronavirus infection, the death toll in the Thane district remained unchanged at 11,879. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,446 while the death toll is 3,392, another official said.