Terrorists gun down school teacher in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar: A Hindu woman teacher from Jammu was shot dead on Tuesday by terrorists in the Valley's Kulgam district, evoking widespread condemnation.



The killing of Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to the Samba district but was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

Police officials said Bala was injured in the attack and taken to a nearby district hospital where she was declared dead. Earlier, officials had said she was a migrant Kashmiri Pandit.

An official said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to track down the assailants.

"Those involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," a police spokesperson said.

The woman's killing evoked widespread condemnation in the Valley.

"Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till the situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace," National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted.

"Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in the Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence," he added.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said despite the Centre's claims of normalcy in Kashmir, targeted killings were on the rise.

"Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal its obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern (sic). Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti Muslim narrative spun by BJP," she tweeted.

Sajad Lone also condemned the killing, saying cowardice has yet again plummeted to shameless depths. Kashmiri Pandits employed under the PM package hit the streets at various places in the Valley on Tuesday to protest the killing.