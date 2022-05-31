Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Srinagar: Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Rajni Bala (36) of Samba in Jammu region sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, they said.
An injured Bala was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officials said.
They added that the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched to track down the assailants.
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the attack on the teacher a "despicable" act.
"Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence," he said.
"This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace," Abdullah added.
This is the second killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the month of May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.
It is also the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. While three of the victims were off-duty policeman, four were civilians.
