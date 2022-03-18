Swearing-in ceremony of UP govt to held on March 25

Lucknow: The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the state capital on March 25.



The ceremony will take place at the Ikana stadium at 4 pm of March 25, a senior official said.



The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly and its allies won 18 other seats paving way for the return to power for the second consecutive term.



Elections in UP were held in seven phases and results were declared on March 10.

