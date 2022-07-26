Suspended Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament complex
New Delhi: Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday held a protest in Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the rest of the session and were joined by leaders of various opposition parties.
Alleging that their suspension amounted to "murder of democracy", the suspended MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani, staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.
In a show of solidarity, leaders of Left parties, NCP, DMK and the Congress joined them in the protest and raised slogans against the government.
The four Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.
Terming the action against its MPs as a "blot on democracy", an angry Congress had alleged that the government was trying to "intimidate" it for raising people's issues and said it would not be cowed down.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
PM Modi congratulates new Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe; backs...26 July 2022 10:30 AM GMT
Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka from...26 July 2022 10:24 AM GMT
Yasin Malik being given intravenous fluids in Tihar Jail: Officials26 July 2022 10:03 AM GMT
Fight for Sena symbol: SC to hear on Aug 1 Thackeray group's plea...26 July 2022 10:00 AM GMT
Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns as Punjab's advocate general26 July 2022 9:59 AM GMT