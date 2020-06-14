Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in Bandra home
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.
Rajput's last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani's Chhichhore .
He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there, Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.
His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.
The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta made his foray into films with Kai Po Che! in 2013.
He has starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance , MS Dhoni: The Untold Story , Raabta , Kedarnath and Sonchiriya .
