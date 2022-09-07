Stronger case for strong India-US collaboration: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the case for stronger collaboration between India and the US has become even stronger with the current globalisation model under threat due to long-standing trends and from the pandemic, conflicts or climate events.



Addressing the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council here, Jaishankar said with strong political comfort, India and the US were together shaping regional and global developments including via collaborations, such as the Quad and I2U2.

"In infrastructure, asset monetization, digital economy, education, health, startups, drones, geo-spatial, blue economy, green hydrogen, a more energetic and innovative India awaits new partnership prospects," he said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar said from defence and security, societal and businesses, the India-US ties extend to all facets of human endeavour.

"The India of today is Atmanirbhar. An India that seeks to develop greater capabilities, strengthen its own supply chains, excite its innovators and encourage its talents. An India that is exporting more, inventing more, collaborating more and working more effectively," the minister said.

"We are confident that with growing familiarity and contacts, the natural complementarity of India and US will assert itself for the benefit of our peoples," Jaishankar said.