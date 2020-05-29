Strong Tremors In Delhi For Many Seconds After 4.6 Earthquake In Haryana

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck near Delhi on Friday, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Rohtak in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 9:08 pm at a depth of 3.3 km, the agency said,

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.

