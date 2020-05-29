Strong Tremors In Delhi For Many Seconds After 4.6 Earthquake In Haryana
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck near Delhi on Friday, prompting people to rush out of their homes.
The epicentre of the earthquake was near Rohtak in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake struck at 9:08 pm at a depth of 3.3 km, the agency said,
Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Strong Tremors In Delhi For Many Seconds After 4.6...29 May 2020 4:02 PM GMT
Opportunity in adversity29 May 2020 2:51 PM GMT
In bad faith29 May 2020 2:44 PM GMT
Continuing saga of misery29 May 2020 2:38 PM GMT
Mamata announces slew of relaxations, shrines to reopen from ...29 May 2020 2:30 PM GMT