Geneva: A UN human rights expert has said that she is devastated to hear about the demise of Jesuit priest Stan Swamy in custody, saying there is "no reason" for a human rights defender to be denied his rights and that his death will forever "remain a stain" on India's human rights record.

Swamy, 84, who was arrested last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died at a Mumbai hospital on July 5.

In a statement issued on Thursday, UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor said Father Swamy's case should remind all states that human rights defenders and all those detained without sufficient legal basis, should be released.

Lawlor said the death in custody of Catholic priest Swamy, "a renowned human rights and social justice advocate for over four decades, will forever remain a stain on India's human rights record." "There is no excuse, ever, for a human rights defender to be smeared as a terrorist, and no reason they should ever die the way Father Swamy died, accused and detained, and denied his rights," she said.

India has rejected international criticism over the handling of Swamy's case.