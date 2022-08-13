Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation.
Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.
"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.
Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.
Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.
