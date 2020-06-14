Soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing in Poonch
Jammu: An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
This is the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month.
The officials said the latest firing and shelling from across the border took place in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.
Three Indian Army personnel were injured in the Pakistani firing and were immediately evacuated to hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries, the officials said.
They said the casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.
On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in Bandra home14 Jun 2020 10:00 AM GMT
COVID-19 tests to be tripled, door-to-door survey in Delhi...14 Jun 2020 10:00 AM GMT
PoK will wish to be part of India; will lead to fulfilment...14 Jun 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Facebook AI model achieves 65% accuracy to detect deepfake...14 Jun 2020 7:14 AM GMT
Italian football chief hopes to reopen stadiums partially by ...14 Jun 2020 7:13 AM GMT