Soldier killed as Pakistan shells forward areas in J-K's Rajouri
Jammu: An Army soldier was killed when Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday night, official sources said.
The Pakistan army targeted the forwards areas in Sunderbani sector, they added.
A soldier was killed in the ceasefire violation, the sources said.
Indian troops guarding the border mounted a befitting retaliation and cross-border firing was underway when last reports came in, they added.
