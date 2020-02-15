So, let him do it: Kamal Nath on Scindia's warning to hit the streets

Differences within the Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh once again came to the fore on Saturday as Chief Minister Kamal Nath hit back at senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia over the latter's remark that he would threaten to take to the streets if guest teachers' demands were not met.

When asked to comment on Scindia's statement, Kamal Nath snapped: "Toh utar jaayein (So let him do it)".

On Thursday, Scindia had informed guest teachers in Kundila village in Tikamgarh that he would protest against his own party's government in the state if their demands, as promised in the manifesto, were not met. Guest teachers have been protesting for weeks in Bhopal demanding that their services be regularised.

"Our manifesto (for Assembly elections) had promised to fulfil your demand. The manifesto is a sacred book for us. If every promise is not fulfilled, I will take to the streets with you. Don't think you are alone," the senior party leader had said.

Scindia, who lost the parliamentary elections from Guna-Shivpuri constituency, has taken on the Kamal Nath government in the past too.

Weighing in on the issue, veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said the party manifesto was made for a duration of five years and many promises have been fulfilled, while some are underway.

"Promise letter is for 5 years. We have fulfilled many promises and fulfillment of other promises is underway. Scindia Ji is not against anybody, Congress party is together under the leadership of Kamal Nath Ji," Digvijaya said.

