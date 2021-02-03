Snowfall disrupts flight operations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected on Wednesday due to bad weather as most parts of the valley received fresh snowfall, officials said.



The snowfall began during the night and continued at many places when last reports came in, the officials said.

The snowfall affected the flight operations at Srinagar airport in the morning, delaying several flights.

Flight operations were hampered due to accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility due to bad weather, the officials said.

While the runway was cleared of snow, the visibility was low about 800 metres -- for the flight operations to take place, they said.

The officials said the decision on the resumption of the operations at the airport would be taken after the weather improves.

However, they said, the bad weather caused flight delays and many flights have been rescheduled.