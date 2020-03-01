Situation normal, refrain from rumours

New Delhi: Amid reports of tension in some parts of South East and West Delhi, police said that the reports are unsubstantiated as no incident has been reported so far.

Delhi Police said, "It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Do not pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action."

"Situation is normal throughout the city, senior officers are monitoring the situation. Some panic calls are coming, I would like to tell the people of Delhi to not pay heed to them," Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful," DCP West Deepak Purohit said.

"We have verified all such calls so far. No such incident has taken place. These are rumours only. Pl refrain from such things," DCP South East RP Meena said. The DMRC said it had shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations but did not give any reason. The stations were later reopened.