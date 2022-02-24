Sisodia gets PWD too, in charge of 11 depts now

New Delhi: In a Cabinet portfolio reshuffle, the Delhi government on Wednesday handed over the Public Works Department to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who already holds charge of 10 other departments in the government.



The PWD was earlier headed by minister Satyendar Jain, who now holds the portfolio for Health, Water, Power, Home and Urban Development departments among others.

The order for the rejig said that the decision was approved by L-G Anil Baijal after due consideration with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.