Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases if he joins their party
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party.
Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people".
Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.
"I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut.
"My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Andhra CM meets Modi, seeks approval of revised cost estimate of...22 Aug 2022 9:11 AM GMT
Fast bowler Hasnain replaces injured Afridi for Asia Cup22 Aug 2022 9:02 AM GMT
SC stays operation of HC order on lodging FIR against BJP leader...22 Aug 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan moves court for pre-arrest bail in terrorism...22 Aug 2022 8:15 AM GMT
MP: Case against 3 journalists over news report about man taken to...22 Aug 2022 8:13 AM GMT