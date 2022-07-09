Shinde, Fadnavis meet PM
New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first meeting after the new government assumed office in the state.
Shinde and Fadnavis met the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and sought his "blessings and guidance" for development of Maharashtra.
"The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.
Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Shinde said he would try and understand the prime minister's vision for the development of the state and strive to take Maharashtra to newer heights.
Shinde said several projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, metro rail in cities, and digging farm ponds to boost irrigation, which were initiated by Fadnavis but had run into delays under the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, will be put on fast-track.
Shinde and Fadnavis assumed office on June 30 after Thackeray resigned as chief minister, facing a massive rebellion in his Shiv Sena party.
As many as 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents walked out of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, an alliance formed with Congress and NCP, last month accusing Thackeray of deviating from the ideals of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
AAP govt's proposed temporary committee 'unconstitutional': Pb Cong9 July 2022 2:04 PM GMT
Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way ...9 July 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Shinde, Fadnavis meet PM9 July 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Inflation may ease gradually in second half of fiscal, says RBI...9 July 2022 10:30 AM GMT
Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16; 15,000 stranded...9 July 2022 10:15 AM GMT