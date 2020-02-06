Seven killed after gas leak at Sitapur factory
At least seven labourers were killed reportedly due to a gas leak in a pipeline situated between a carpet and an acid factory in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Thursday, ANI reported.
Police and the district collector have rushed to the site of the incident.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
(Inputs from The Indian Express)
