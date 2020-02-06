Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Seven killed after gas leak at Sitapur factory

At least seven labourers were killed reportedly due to a gas leak in a pipeline situated between a carpet and an acid factory in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Thursday, ANI reported.

Police and the district collector have rushed to the site of the incident.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

(Inputs from The Indian Express)

