Setback for Team Uddhav as SC allows EC to decide on 'real Shiv Sena'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the Election Commission to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.



Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the original" Shiv Sena.

We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission, the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said. PTI PKS

