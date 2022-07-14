Set UG admission deadline after CBSE Class 12 results: UGC to universities

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has asked universities to fix their deadline for admission to undergraduate courses after CBSE declares its class 12 exam results, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Noting that some universities have started their admission process even though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was yet to declare the class 12 results, Kumar said this will lead to the board's students being deprived of a seat in these institutes. "The UGC has requested all higher educational institutes to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of Class 12 result by CBSE so that students get sufficient time for admission to undergraduate courses," he said.

The move comes after the CBSE last week reached out to the commission requesting it to ask universities to fix their admission schedule in accordance with their results. "It has come to notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session 2022-23.

"In this scenario, the students of CBSE will be deprived of admission if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE results declaration," the UGC said in a letter to vice-chancellors.

It is, therefore, requested that all higher education institutions fix the last date of admission to undergraduate courses after the declaration of CBSE results to provide sufficient time to such candidates, it added.

The CBSE is likely to declare the board exam results by month-end. The exam was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.