Security arrangements in Jahangirpuri being reviewed: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Security measures in riot-hit Jahangirpuri are being reviewed and a decision on further deployment of forces would be taken according to the prevailing situation, the Delhi Police said on Monday.



Seeking to return to normalcy, Hindus and Muslims on Sunday took out a Tiranga Yatra' in Jahangirpuri's C block - the epicentre of the April 16 clashes - and gave a message of peace and harmony.

The rally was facilitated by the Delhi Police, who deployed a heavy security in the area. It allowed about 50 people from the two communities to participate in the rally.

A day after the yatra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Usha Rangnani said, "Security arrangements are being reviewed based on the prevailing situation and accordingly, we would take a decision and required arrangements would be made."

As of now, appropriate, adequate and sufficient security personnel have been deployed in the area, she said.

A large number of security personnel, including those from the anti-riot force, have been deployed in the violence-hit areas of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, police said.

According to a senior officer, over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round-the-clock.

A total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed. Drones are also being used in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance. All senior officers have been instructed to be at the spot to avoid any untoward incident, the officer said.

According to police, adequate force has also been deployed in sensitive areas other than Jahangirpuri.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

Since April 17, there has been a heavy police deployment in C block.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between the two communities. Some vehicles were also torched.