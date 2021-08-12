SC stays Gujarat HC order granting two-week furlough to Narayan Sai

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Gujarat High Court order granting two-week furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah issued a notice to Narayan Sai on the plea of the Gujarat government challenging the order of the single-judge bench of the High Court.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

On June 24, the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court had granted furlough to Narayan Sai.

Earlier, in December 2020, he was granted furlough by the High Court owing to the ill-health of his mother.

On April 26, 2019, Narayan Sai was convicted under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) by a Surat court and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sai, also a self-styled godman is serving life sentence in a rape case filed by one of his and his father Asaram's former devotees.

The sister of the victim had filed a rape complaint against Asaram.