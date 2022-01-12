SC issues notice to Centre, others on plea on alleged hate speeches made in Haridwar, Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition seeking a direction to ensure investigation and action against those who allegedly made hate speeches during two events held recently in Haridwar and the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana issued notice on the plea filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have sought a direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into the incidents of alleged hate speeches.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli permitted the petitioners to give representation to the local authority against holding of future Dharam Sansad'

It posted the matter for hearing after 10 days.

The plea, which specifically referred to the alleged hate speeches delivered between the "17th and 19th of December 2021 at Haridwar and Delhi", has also sought compliance of apex court's guidelines to deal with such speeches.

One event was organised in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and the other in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' allegedly "calling for genocide of members" of a community, it said.