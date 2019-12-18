SC says no stay on CAA, next hearing on Jan 22

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said there would be no stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act and fixed January 22 as the date to conduct hearing on nearly 60 petitions challenging the Act.

The Centre will file affidavits on the validity of the law and will also file a reply on the petitioners' prayer seeking stay on the Act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde orally instructed Attorney General K.K. Venugopal to publicise the aims and objects of the amended Act as people don't know about it.

The court observed this request has been made by a petitioner, though it is unusual, but it is worth considering. The A-G replied "We are happy to do it."

During the brief hearing, the petitioners' counsel contended before the court that rules on the Act are yet to be framed.

Some of the lawyers said no question of a stay on the Act arises, as rules on it are yet to be framed.