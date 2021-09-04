SC Collegium recommends 16 names to Centre for appointment as judges in Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court, which has been working with 93 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 160, may now get 16 more judges whose names have been recommended by the three-member collegium-headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana to the Centre for the judgeship.



The Supreme Court Collegium has resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of three judicial officers as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

If the recommended names are cleared by the Centre, the strength of Allahabad High Court will reach 109 judges in its two benches at Allahabad and Lucknow.

The three judicial officers whose names have been reiterated by the Collegium are Om Prakash Tripathi, Umesh Chandra Sharma, and Syed Waiz Mian.

The Collegium, in a meeting held on August 24, okayed the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Friday evening.

Besides them, the names of 13 lawyers have also been approved for appointment as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The 13 lawyers are Chandra Kumar Rai, Shishir Jain, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar, Vikram D Chauhan, Rishad Murtaza, Dhruv Mathur and Vimlendu Tripathi.

Over 1.8 lakh criminal appeals are pending adjudication in the Allahabad High Court, presently having 93 judges against the sanctioned strength of 160.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

In an unprecedented decision, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended as many as 68 names in one go for appointments as judges in 12 high courts, including in Allahabad, Rajasthan and Calcutta, that are facing a severe crunch of judges.