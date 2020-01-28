SC allows govt to bring African cheetah to India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the government to introduce the African cheetah to suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions.

Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost extinct in the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had sought the court's permission to relocate the African cheetah from Namibia.

The court set up a three-member committee, comprising former director of Wildlife of India Ranjit Singh, DG of Wildlife of India Dhananjay Mohan, and DIG, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment and Forests to guide the NTCA in taking a decision on the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said the apex court will monitor the project and the committee will submit its report before it every four months.

The court also said the decision for the relocation of the African cheetah will be taken after a proper survey and the action of the introduction of the animal will be left to NTCA's discretion.