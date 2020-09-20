RS passes Bill to punish those attacking healthcare workers

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed a legislation that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking doctors and healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.



The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced by Health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Upper House on Saturday. The Bill was supported by the members across party lines, however, some suggested to add in its purview hospital sanitary staff, ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers and Corona warriors in emergency services such as police and personnel from other departments.

Besides, members also pointed out overcharging by some private hospitals in the name of COVID-19 treatment, turning this crisis into an opportunity for them.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, will replace an ordinance issued in April by the government.

The government had brought the ordinance on April 22 to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to make incidents of violence on health workers treating COVID-19 patients a non-bailable offence with provisions of a penalty and a jail term of up to seven years.

Under the proposed Act, the commission or abetment of such violence will be punishable with imprisonment for a term of three months to five years, and with a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000.

In case of causing grievous hurt, the imprisonment shall be for a term of six months to seven years and with a fine of Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000.

While moving the Bill for passage in the Upper House, the Health minister said such incidents have declined since the ordinance was issued in April.