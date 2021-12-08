Rs 20,353 cr of undisclosed credits detected: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that as of October 1, total undisclosed credits amounting to Rs 20,353 crore have been detected with respect to 930 India-linked entities in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers leaks.



Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said some Indian names have been released in the media which are allegedly linked to the Pandora Papers leak, adding that taxes collected so far amount to Rs 153.88 crore in the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers leaks.

In a written reply, he added that the tax department takes appropriate actions in case of persons who are found to be involved in violation of the provisions of various Acts administered by the Income Tax Department like the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 etc.

"Such actions under direct tax law include searches and seizure, surveys, enquiries, assessment and reassessment of income, levy of taxes along with interest, levy of penalties, filing of prosecution complaints in criminal courts, wherever applicable," he said.

In 52 cases of Panama and Paradise Papers leaks, criminal prosecution complaints have been filed under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Further, in 130 cases proceedings under Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 have been initiated.

On Indians being named in these investigations, Chaudhary also added that the government has taken cognisance of the same and for the purpose of coordinated and speedy investigation brought the Pandora Papers leak under the umbrella of Multi Agency group (MAG).

The MGA has been constituted under the convenorship of Chairman CBDT, with Directorate of Enforcement, Reserve Bank of India, Financial Intelligence Unit India and Foreign Tax and Tax Research division of CBDT as its member agencies. The investigation is in progress, the minister added.

With agency inputs