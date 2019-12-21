RJD's Bihar bandh brings normal life to a grinding halt

Patna/New Delhi: Bihar was rocked by large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic on Saturday during a bandh call by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide implementation of the NRC.



Carrying bamboo sticks and party flags, bandh supporters gathered at bus stands, railway tracks and other vantage points in all districts of the state since the crack of dawn, unfazed by the winter fog and chilly winds. They sat down on railway tracks and blocked bus terminuses at various places to enforce the day-long bandh.

The protesters also smashed windshields of taxis and three-wheelers and damaged cycle-rickshaws that plied on the roads in defiance of the call for the shutdown at the towns of Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and outskirts of Patna.

At many places, the bandh supporters included children of not more than 10-15 years of age and some of the agitators were in their undergarments.

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, marched in a large procession from the party office in Bir Chand Patel Marg here to Dak Bungalow crossing, throwing traffic on the busy Fraser Road and Bailey Road out of gear.

At some places in Patna, workers of the party known for their strong arm tactics to enforce bandhs, tried an image makeover by presenting people with roses and urging them with folded hands to support the shutdown in "national interest".

The shutdown, that came two days after a bandh was called on the same issue by Left parties, is being supported by other constituents of the Grand Alliance like the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, a former Union minister, took part in a march in Patna.

Asked about the rationale behind the bandh despite an assurance given by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that NRC will not be implemented in the state, Kushwaha said: "Such assurances by state governments are meaningless. We must prevent the Centre from taking such a step. The ball has been set rolling with the Citizenship Amendment Act which Kumar's party supported."

RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who led party supporters in a rally elsewhere, claimed that all Opposition parties are supporting the bandh to save democracy.