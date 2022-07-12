Retail inflation eases marginally to 7.01 pc in June
New Delhi: Retail inflation dropped marginally to 7.01 per cent in June mainly due to slight easing in food prices, though it still remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level.
The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation stood at 7.04 per cent in May and 6.26 per cent in June 2021.
Inflation in the food basket in June 2022 was 7.75 per cent, compared to 7.97 per cent in the preceding month, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.
The RBI has been asked to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
The retail inflation is ruling above the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent since January 2022.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Amalgamation of disciplines12 July 2022 3:54 PM GMT
Like playing characters with conflicts: Rajkummar Rao12 July 2022 3:26 PM GMT
Like playing characters with conflicts: Rajkummar Rao12 July 2022 3:23 PM GMT
20 years of 'Devdas': Makers say film sparks love and longing even...12 July 2022 3:22 PM GMT
Iran arrests third outspoken filmmaker in an escalating crackdown12 July 2022 3:20 PM GMT